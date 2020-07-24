The Leavenworth chapter of Ducks Unlimited recently planted duck feed at a popular northeast Kansas wildlife area, just in time for it to grow ahead of the 2020-21 Kansas waterfowl season, which begins Sept. 12 in northeast Kansas with the teal season.

On July 18, the chapter planted millet at the Perry Reservoir Wildlife Area in Jefferson County, according to the chapter’s Facebook page.

Archer Swientonn, a Boy Scout, took the lead on the project to provide food sources for waterfowl as part of a Scouting project. More than 30 volunteers showed up for the project, as well.

The big duck season begins in October, with the Low Plains Late Zone — of which Topeka and most of northeast Kansas belong — kicking off its youth season Oct. 24-25. The regular season then runs from Oct. 31 to Jan. 3, 2021, and Jan. 23-31, 2021. All regular Kansas goose seasons begin on Oct. 31 this year, as well.

LENEXA

Women’s Shotgun Clinic on tap

The Johnson County chapter of Pheasants Forever is hosting its free Women’s Shotgun Clinic from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at Powder Creek Shooting Park, 8601 Monticello Road in Lenexa.

Registration is required and limited to the first 20 shooters. Shells, targets and shooting instruction will be provided.

For more info and to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/y527zqd9/.

INDEPENDENCE

2020 Fun Shoot set for Aug. 29

The Independence chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host its 2020 Fun Shoot beginning at 10 a.m. Aug. 29 at the Independence Gun Club.

Entry is $25 per shooter, which includes two rounds of shooting — one trap and one skeet — and a DU membership. Additional targets can also be purchased.

Every target broken earns a ticket to win a TriStar ViperMAX 3.5-inch camo 12-gauge shotgun.

For more info, contact Eddie Swearingen at 620-330-2377.