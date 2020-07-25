WICHITA — Clayton Chadwick knocked in his teammate Taylor Barber to give the West the 1-0 lead in the third inning, and that’s all they needed.

The West shut out the East in the annual Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star game 8-0 on Saturday night for all of the bragging rights.

Dylan Nedved went 2 for 5 with four RBIs to lead the West to be named the Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Game. He also pitched a shutout inning, striking out two for the West, as well.

His triple in the second inning scored Anthony McKenzie (Hutch), Kyler Castillo (Cheney) and Andrew Stewart (Cheney), and the East had a commanding 5-0 lead.

"It felt really good tonight at the plate," Nedved said. "It’s something we have done all season and just continued it tonight."

He singled in the fourth to score MacKenzie, making it 6-0. George Specht (Cheney) hit a triple to score Castillo and Nedved, making it 8-0.

The West held the East bats in check for a majority of the game. It was not until the sixth inning when the West would pick up their sixth hit. Newton’s Lincoln Andrews had both of the first two hits for the West. His first one came in the fourth inning to break up the no-hitter. He added another one in the sixth inning.

The East struggled out of the gate, hitting a batter, walking another and an error in the first inning left two West base runners. East took advantage in the second, plating five runs.

East made a bit of a threat, stranding two in the top of the seventh, but two quick outs ended any threat, holding West with an 8-0 lead.

Trevin Reynolds (Cheney) pitched two innings, striking out one but holding the East scoreless.

Zach Bravo, of Newton, picked up the loss with two innings pitched. He gave up five earned runs and two strikeouts.

With all of the COVID-19 restrictions of every other row and mandatory masks, the fans still showed up for the game. Approximately 650 fans turned out on a hot Saturday night for the Home Run Derby and All-Star game.

There were 10 players from Wichita State who played as an SCL All-Star, with multiple players shining on their home field.

"This field is special," Garrett Kocis said after winning the home run derby. "I love playing here and today was a great day to play."

There is only one series for a majority of the Sunflower Collegiate League as the season winds down. The Hutchinson Monarchs look to secure the league crown as they host the Sunflower Seeds. Cheney and Rose Hill, who sit first and third respectively, will battle in a four-game series.

West 000; 000; 000;—;0;5;1

East 050; 300; 000;—;8;10;1

WP - Bravo (Cheney) LP - Bravo (Newton)