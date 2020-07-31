It was a mixture of old and new at the top last weekend at the Kansas BASS Nation High School/Youth fishing tournaments on Milford Reservoir.

A brand new fishing club from Franklin County in northeast Kansas won the Kansas BASS Nation High School qualifier July 25, while a Topeka team captured yet another youth victory the following day.

Todd Crosley and Austin Curtis, fishing with boat captain Brock Bila — a Louisburg product who fishes collegiately at Drury — took first place in the high school division with a 10.05-pound, three-fish limit, edging out Gardner-Edgerton’s Cale Harlan and Derek Landis in second place with a 9.92-pound bag that featured a 4.03-pounder.

Basehor-Linwood’s Colton Hutchinson and Owen Blackburn posted the big bass of the tournament at 4.23 pounds to post a bag of 9.72 for third place.

Buhler’s Samuel Revel and Cole Lojano finished fourth with an 8.19-pound bag, with the DeSoto team of Dylan Nimrod and Collin Stephens (8.12) rounding out the top five in the 17-boat field.

In the youth division, Topekans Nick and Kyle Herrman posted a 7.37-pound, three-fish bag on July 26 to net the team’s fourth straight win, finishing nearly 2 pounds ahead of second-place finishers Cydney Hutchinson and Brylee Little, of Basehor-Linwood, with 5.43 pounds.

The Herrmans, who were anchored by a 3.78-pound largemouth, have won every KBN youth event this season.

"We are very excited, it’s been a goal of ours for a long time," Kyle Herrman said of their dominant season.

"We been working really hard to improve our fishing to reach this goal," Nick Herrman added.

The twins also thanked former youth director Richard Heflin and current youth director Travis Burch for all they have done to give the young anglers the opportunity to compete, as well as their sponsor, Powertackle Rods, for all the support.

Basehor-Linwood’s Levi Sorenson and Cole Franzen finished third with just one fish — a 3.96-pounder that earned big bass for the day — followed by Carson Youngblood and Evan Vielhauer, also of Basehor, in fourth with 3.08 and Cowley County’s Cameron Beeson and Rogan Pappan in fifth with 2.34.

The final KBN high school/youth qualifiers are Aug. 8-9 at Wilson Reservoir. The state championships are Sept. 12-13 at Bone Creek. For more information, contact Travis Burch by phone at 913-562-4660 or by email at travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.

NOTE: Milford was set to be treated July 28 with a hydrogen peroxide-based algaecide for blue-green algae, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

CATFISH CHASERS

48-pound bag wins tourney

The three-man team of Josh Smith, Brandon Kennedy and Cowen Wittman posted 48.75 pounds of catfish during the Catfish Chasers event July 25 on John Redmond Reservoir to take the victory.

The pair edged out Jeff and Bill Bucher (44.20 pounds) for the win. Randy Scarberry and Aaron Eigenmann took third with 43.80 pounds.

Lance and Chase Nolan finished fourth with 43.45 pounds, while Dustin Heckathorn and Tristen Punches (40.20) rounded out the top five.

The big fish went to Joe Silva and Arlen Miller with a 20.5-pound channel cat.

After four events, Smith and Kennedy lead the season standings with 202 points, followed by Danny Mayer and Derek Allen in second with 190 points and Kevin Parks and Terry Fischer in third with 145.

The next Catfish Chasers event is the Victory Chevrolet Classic, which runs overnight from 7 p.m. Aug. 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 9 in St. Joseph, Mo. The weigh-in will be at French Bottoms Ramp. A mandatory meeting is slated for 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at St. Joseph Civic Arena. Pre-entry is $200 if postmarked by Aug. 1; $225 afterward.

For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.