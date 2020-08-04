The Big 12 fell in line with its Power Five conference brethren on Monday, announcing its intentions to play a 10-game football schedule this fall.

For the Big 12, that means a 9-plus-1 format with a complete conference round-robin schedule, plus one nonconference game. The other power conferences opted for a 10-game conference-only format.

"I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times," said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a statement. "We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward.

"However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead."

The Big 12 plan was short on details, anticipating a mid- to late-September start for conference games with the nonconference contest likely taking place before that. The conference built in some flexibility with its championship game, which now could be moved back from its original Dec. 5 date to either Dec. 12 or 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

That would allow for schedule adjustments necessitated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the schedule stands now, Kansas would open its season at home on Aug. 29 against Southern Illinois. Oklahoma also is slated to face Missouri State on that date with the rest of the league opening on Sept. 5.

KU's other nonconference games on the original schedule were at home against Boston College on Sept. 19 and at Coastal Carolina on Sept. 26 — the Jayhawks' Big 12 opener is set for Sept. 12 at Baylor — though the new schedule would only allow for one of the three. A Boston College matchup is unlikely after the ACC moved to a 10-plus-1 format.

Kansas State's current schedule calls for home games against Buffalo on Sept. 5, North Dakota on Sept. 11 and Vanderbilt on Sept. 19, though Vanderbilt is off the table after the SEC went to a conference-only plan. The Wildcats' league opener would be Sept. 26 at West Virginia.