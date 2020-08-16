KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just two days into training camp practices in pads, the Kansas City Chiefs' depth at the cornerback position will be tested ahead of the regular season.

Cornerback Alex Brown confirmed Saturday on his verified Instagram page that he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during practice.

"I will be back bigger, better, faster, and stronger," Brown wrote in response to an Instagram fan page, alexbrownig. "With that being said my brothers still running it back."

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Brown entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State with the San Francisco 49ers. He then landed with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets before joining the Chiefs practice squad in early September 2019.

Brown was elevated to the active 53-player roster in December and appeared in three regular-season games, mostly contributing on special teams. Brown also saw action on special teams during the postseason as the Chiefs went on to win Super Bowl LIV over the 49ers.

The Chiefs losing Brown at this early stage of training camp takes on significance because he's not the only cornerback dealing with an injury.

Antonio Hamilton, who signed a one-year deal during free agency, is dealing with a groin injury, while Lavert Hill has a hamstring ailment. Neither players practiced Saturday. BoPete Keyes, the Chiefs' seventh-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, is currently on the non-football injury (NFI) list with an orbital fracture.

With four down, the Chiefs’ remaining healthy cornerbacks are Charvarius Ward, Bashaud Breeland, Rashad Fenton, Chris Lammons, L'Jarius Sneed and Hakeem Bailey.