The Kansas Crappie Trail has unveiled its 2021 season, kicking off with a March 20, 2021, qualifier at Tuttle Creek Reservoir in Manhattan and ending with the state championship tournament Sept. 11-12 at Clinton Reservoir in Lawrence.

Entry fees for all tournaments except for the state championship will be $100, with the championship to be $200.

The season schedule is as follows:

March 20 — Tuttle Creek. Takeoff, weigh-in from Wildcat Marina.

April 17 — Perry Reservoir. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park East Ramp.

May 1-2 — El Dorado Reservoir. Takeoff, weigh-in from Bluestem Ramp No. 1.

May 22 — Pomona Lake. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park Ramp No. 2.

June 12 — Melvern Reservoir. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park West Ramp.

July 31 — Clinton Reservoir. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park Ramp No. 3.

Aug. 14 — Hillsdale Lake. Takeoff, weigh-in from Jayhawk Marina.

Sept. 11-12 — Clinton Reservoir. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park Ramp No. 3.

For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.