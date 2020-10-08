LAWRENCE — The coronavirus pandemic has reached one of college football’s most recognizable figures.

Les Miles, the second-year Kansas football head coach, announced Thursday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a news release, Miles said he has begun to self-isolate at his home but will continue to fulfill his head coaching duties remotely.

"Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc.," Miles said in a statement. "Thank you for your prayers and support in advance."

Miles tested positive for COVID-19 through the athletic department’s surveillance testing program, KU athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement. Long expects Miles will continue to be able to perform his head coaching duties and, barring the development of any symptoms or a fever, anticipates Miles will coach the Jayhawks’ next game, an 11 a.m. Oct. 17 contest at West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va.

"Based on the other test results, no other coaches tested positive," Long said.

Miles, who won a national championship with LSU, has compiled a 3-12 record at the helm of the rebuilding Jayhawks. He attended his weekly "Hawk Talk" radio program Wednesday night at Johnny’s Tavern, 721 Wakarusa Dr., where he acknowledged he was battling "a cold."

"Kansas Team Health is working through the contact tracing protocols and notifying those individuals that may have been in close contact with him for an extended period of time," Long said. "We wish Coach a speedy recovery and look forward to getting him back on the field very soon."

Miles, 66, was on the sideline for KU’s last contest, a 47-7 defeat to then-No. 17 Oklahoma State last Saturday in Lawrence.

"I look forward to beating this virus and returning back to be with my team in person very soon," Miles said in his statement. "Rock Chalk!"