Kansas State, which made brief appearances in The Associated Press college football poll last year, is back in this week at No. 22.

After a disappointing home loss to Arkansas State in their season opener, the Wildcats have now reeled off three straight Big 12 victories — two of them on the road — and share the conference lead with Iowa State at 3-0. Oklahoma State, which did not play this week, is 2-0.

The Wildcats started their run with a 38-35, come-from-behind victory on Sept. 26 at then-No. 3 Oklahoma. They were the first team outside the top 25 last week after beating Texas Tech at home, 31-21, and moved in with a 21-14 victory Saturday at TCU.

K-State moved into the top 25 twice last year in coach Chris Klieman's first season, debuting at No. 22 following a road victory at Mississippi State, only to fall back out with a 26-13 loss at Oklahoma State.

The Wildcats returned to the poll at No. 22 in late October 2019 after surprising No. 5-ranked Oklahoma at home, and a lopsided victory at Kansas pushed them to No. 20. But another loss, this time a 27-24 setback at Texas, bumped them out for the last time.

The last time K-State was ranked in the AP top 10 was in Nov. 30, 2014. The 2014 season also was the last time they finished the season ranked in the top 25.