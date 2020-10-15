To submit an item for the Outdoors calendar, contact The Topeka Capital-Journal by email at jrouse@cjonline.com. Events subject to change/cancellation. Please notify by email if your event has been rescheduled. View the complete calendar online.

OCTOBER

17 — 27th annual Wild Game Feed, 3 p.m. until dark at the Gobbler’s Roost cabin at Cedar Bluff State Park. Bring your favorite wild game recipes or side dish. Grill available on site or bring dish prepared. Contact 785-623-1782 for more information.

17 — European pheasant hunt, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

17-18 — Flint Hills Bass Association Classic, Wilson Reservoir.

18 — Osage County 4-H shoot, Ravenwood Lodge. Everyone welcome. For more info, contact 785-640-2270.

21 — Southwest Kansas Ducks Unlimited chapter dinner, 6 to 10 p.m., I Don't Care Restaurant and Sports Bar, 1510 W. Spruce Street in Dodge City. For more info, contact Matt Harris at 620-682-0565, Dan Harris at 620-339-7989 or Mike Clark at 620-408-8857.

24 — Smoky Hill Pheasants Forever Chapter 424 Annual Memorial Youth Hunt, ages 12-18, Hays City Sportsman’s Club, 5780 230th Ave. in Hays. Registration closes Oct. 16. For more info, contact Shayne Wilson at 785-650-7656.

24 — Lake Shawnee trout stocking, 6 a.m., lake closed to fishing until 6 a.m. Oct 31. No public stocking due to COVID-19, but will be livestreamed via Facebook.

24-26 — Kansas BASS Nation 4-Man Finale. More info at https://www.ksbassnation.net/.

25 — Knights of Columbus Fall Benefit, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. For more info, contact Tom at 620-794-8450.

28 — Pratt Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Pratt County 4-H building. For more info, contact Brian Arensdorf at 620-388-2371 or Kent Domsch at 620-770-1358.

29-31 — Bassmaster College Series National Championship, Harris Chain of Lakes, Leesburg, Fla..

30-31 — Cabela’s King Kat Classic fishing tournament, Acorns Resort, Milford Reservoir. Fishing from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, weigh-in at 4 p.m. For more info and to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/r2ks9z6/.

31 — Lake Shawnee opens up for fishing at 6 a.m. after trout stocking.

31 — Trick of Treat 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

NOVEMBER

5 — Northern Sedgwick Co. Ducks Unlimited banquet, 6 to 10 p.m., Best Western North, 915 E. 53rd Street North in Park City. For more info, contact Tim Grant at 316-573-5089.

6-8 — NUCS mixed-bag bird dog tournament, Double Crown Ranch in Dover. Entry deadline is Oct. 30. For more info, contact Sam Martin at 417-438-3111 or by email at sammartin46@icloud.com. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

7 — Pheasant Hunter Warm Up Scramble, Ravenwood Lodge. 50 targets each. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

7 — Hays Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5 to 10 p.m., Ellis County Fairgrounds - Schenk Building in Hays. For more info, contact John Lang at 785-650-1543 or Jason Kuhn at 785-650-4777.

8 — Kansas Crappie Club Veterans Day KDWPT Fundraiser, Clinton Reservoir. Entry fees $150 per boat, big fish entry included. Registration begins at 5 a.m. at Marina Ramp No. 2, takeoff at 7 a.m. Weigh-in 1 p.m. for Division II, 2 p.m. for Division I. For more info, contact Joe Bragg at 785-220-6404 or KansasCrappieClub@gmail.com.

8 — Veterans Day 2-Person 50 Scramble, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

15 — Wild Turkey 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

20-22 — Kansas Governor's Ringneck Classic, Colby. For more information or to register, call 785-671-1000 or go to https://www.kansasringneckclassic.com/.

21 — Pick Your Top 10 100 - Throw One Out, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

22 — Bob White .410 '50', Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

28 — European driven pheasant hunt, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

29 — Kansas Crappie Club Benefit Toy Drive, Clinton Reservoir. Entry fee one toy per team to donate to Topeka Toys for Tots. Registration begins at 5 a.m., takeoff at 7 a.m. Weigh-in 1 p.m. for Division II, 2 p.m. for Division I. For more info, contact Joe Bragg at 785-220-6404 or KansasCrappieClub@gmail.com.

DECEMBER

13 — Winter Open 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

19-21 — NUCS bird dog tournament, Muddy Creek Game Birds in Meriden. Amateur: Dec. 19. Open: Dec. 20. Finals: Dec. 21. For more info, contact Jacob Edwards at 785-817-3937. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

26 — European driver pheasant hunt, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

27 — Ravenwood 2-Person Team Shoot 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

2021

JANUARY

1 — New Years Day Survivors Shoot Off, 1 to 4 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

8-10 — Third Annual Browning’s Ante Up Boothill Shootout in Dodge NUCS bird dog tournament, Collige Kennels and Outfitting, 13367 Lariat Road in Offerle. For more info, contact Cody Collige at 620-770-9588 or by email at colligekennels@gmail.com. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

17 — Polar Bear Classic, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

29-31 — 2021 Kansas Monster Buck Classic, Stormont Vail Events Center, Topeka.

31 — 2-Person Team Back Up 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

MARCH

1-6 — 2020 NUCS Nationals bird dog tournament, Talbot Wildlife Area near Joplin, Mo. For more information, contact Hal Brown at 417-632-4652 or by email at hunting4bs@windstream.net. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

19-21 — 2021 Bassmaster Classic, Fort Worth, Texas.

20 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, Tuttle Creek. Entry fee $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from Wildcat Marina. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

APRIL

17 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, Perry Reservoir. Entry fee $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park East Ramp. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

MAY

1-2 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, El Dorado Reservoir. Entry fee $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from Bluestem Ramp No. 1. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

22 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, Pomona Lake. Entry fee $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park Ramp No. 2. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

JUNE

12 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, Melvern Reservoir. Entry fee $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park West Ramp. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

JULY

31 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, Clinton Reservoir. Entry fee $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park Ramp No. 3. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

AUGUST

14 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, Hillsdale Lake. Entry fee is $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from Jayhawk Marina. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

SEPTEMBER

11-12 — Kansas Crappie Trail State Championship, Clinton Reservoir. Entry fee is $200. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park Ramp No. 3. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

16-19 — 2021 Ducks Unlimited National Convention, Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Fla. Register at https://tinyurl.com/yasu2j7x/.