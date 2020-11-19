A Kansas native finished top 25 during the 2020 TNT Fireworks BASS Nation Championship from Nov. 11-13 at Lake Pickwick in Florence, Ala.

Jesse Jordan, of Stilwell, posted a seven-fish, two-day weight of 17 pounds, 4 ounces, to finish 22nd in a field of 49 boaters, but was unable to make the final-day cut. Pat Schlapper, of Eleva, Wis., won the event with a three-day bag of 51-10, winning by more than 7 pounds.

Among co-anglers, Hutchinson’s Kyle Klein finished just outside the top 25, posting a weight of 13-12 for 28th out of 45 co-anglers.

Elite Series to be televised

For the first time in history, all nine Bassmaster Elite events, as well as the Bassmaster Classic, will feature live television coverage as the Elite Series moves to FOX Sports platforms beginning in February 2021.

This new multi-year partnership between FOX Sports and Bassmaster allows for more expansive coverage of the tournaments, according to a news release.

The 2021 Bassmaster Classic, set for March 19-21, will take place on Lake Ray Roberts near Denton, Texas, and feature three hours of content on the FOX broadcast network and three hours of content on FS1.

Hank Cherry, of Lincolnton, N.C., won the 2020 Classic on Lake Guntersville in Birmingham, Ala. That event marked the 50th time the Classic has taken place.