Duck and goose numbers in the northwest region of the state look pretty solid through the first half of November, according to Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports.

Cedar Bluff Wildlife Area in Trego County reported roughly 10,000 mallards among the 16,000 to 18,000 total ducks on the lake, with approximately 1,000 Canada Geese, 250 snow geese and a few white-fronted geese also on the water as of Nov. 13.

That same day, Glen Elder WA in Mitchell and Osborne counties reported 20,000 to 25,000 total ducks (15,000 to 20,000 mallards), with 60,000 to 80,000 snow geese and 3,000 to 5,000 Canada geese.

Jamestown Wildlife Area in Cloud, Republic and Jewell counties also reported 6,500 to 8,000 ducks with a good mix of species, as well as 1,000 dark geese and 10,000 light geese.

The day prior, Webster Wildlife Area in Rooks County reported 1,000 to 3,000 ducks, mostly mallards with other species mixed in, as well as 300 geese. In Jewell County, Lovewell WA reported 3,000 mallards, 450 divers, 275 teal and some gadwalls and wigeon, as well as 570 Canada geese, 1,600 light geese and 90 white-fronted geese.

In south-central Kansas, Council Grove saw about 1,100 ducks, primarily mallard, scaup, ruddy and redhead, along with 330 Canada geese, on Nov. 13. McPherson Valley Wetlands observed about 1,600 ducks and 10,000 geese that day, as well, while El Dorado had about 350 ducks and 180 Canada geese on the lake, with many more seen in the area.

In northeast Kansas, hunting success and bird numbers have dropped off precipitously with warmer weather and hunting pressure. More birds could be found in the southeast, with John Redmond WA in Coffey County reporting 5,000 mixed ducks and 1,800 dark geese on Monday. Marais des Cygnes had lots of ducks but very few geese, with 30,000-plus counted Nov. 13, mostly mallards and green-winged teal. Neosho WA on Monday reported 30,000-plus mixed ducks (about 70% mallards) with 10,000-plus white-fronted geese, 20,000-plus snow geese and 1,000 Canada geese.

On Nov. 10, Cheyenne Bottoms in Great Bend noted 15,000 to 20,000 mixed ducks, with variable numbers of geese ranging from 5,000 to 50,000-plus, mostly snows but with a strong number of white-fronted geese, and a few Canada geese.

At Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge in Mound City, Mo., nearly 124,000 snow geese and 9,650 white-fronted geese were counted Monday, along with 662 Canada geese and 101,565 total ducks. Mallards accounted for 80,710 out of the total duck number. There were 134,182 total geese, down from 183,501 a week prior and 174,908 on Nov. 2. Loess Bluffs sits on the border of Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, just northwest of St. Joseph, Mo.