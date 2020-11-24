The 2020-21 Kansas winter sports season won’t have the exact same look as years past.

But it will be pretty darn close.

At Tuesday’s special Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors meeting a proposal to modify the winter sports competition schedule passed 53-22. But the limitations placed on those competitions was greatly reduced from the original proposal that was sent forth by the KSHSAA Executive Board last week.

That original proposal wiped out competitions in basketball, wrestling, swimming and diving, bowling, debate and scholars bowl for all of December and not resuming until Jan. 15.

Following the passing of an amendment to those dates, competition was restored in December and resumes Jan. 8.

There is a caveat, however. Those activities will be contested without spectators. Immediately after voting to keep the winter sports season virtually in tact, the board voted 50-26 to not allow spectators at KSHSAA sponsored interscholastic activities from Dec. 1-Jan. 28.

An amendment to allow no more than two spectators per participant at such activities instead of zero was proposed, but failed by a 46-29 vote.

(This story is breaking and will be updated)