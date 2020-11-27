MANHATTAN — Kansas State coach Bruce Weber can live with baby steps for now.

That's exactly what he got from his young Wildcats on Friday night before Colorado pulled away late for a 76-58 victory in the Little Apple Classic finale at Bramlage Coliseum.

"Obviously I was pleased with the energy (and) the effort, especially at the start of the game, the first half," Weber said after the Wildcats led by 13 points midway through the first period and still had a one-point advantage at halftime. "If we would have had that energy and effort against Drake (on Wednesday), I totally believe the outcome would have been different.

"That's part of dealing with a young team (and) trying to be patient."

Combined with a 10-point loss to Drake in the season opener two days earlier, the Wildcats came out of the Little Apple Classic with a 0-2 record, but also with renewed hope. They have another home game at 7 p.m. Monday against Kansas City.

"We made some progress, but tonight it was 20-some (good minutes)," Weber said. "Now we've got to get to 25, 30."

It was hard to find fault with the first 10 minutes, especially a 12-point run that made it 20-9 on Rudi Williams' short fadeaway jumper in the lane with 9:35 to go in the half. But it took less than a minute before it started to unravel.

First freshman point guard Nijel Pack left the game after running hard into a screen at the 9:56 mark. He still led the team in the half with six points.

Then Davion Bradford was whistled for a flagrant foul with 8:40 left, resulting in a six-point Colorado possession. That sparked a 14-point run by the Buffaloes, and just that quickly the lead was gone.

"There were some plays that went against us," Weber said. "We had a 13-point lead in the first half, Nijel gets hit, we get an intentional or flagrant foul, a bunch of free throws in a row and it totally changes the game.

"But to our guys' credit, we finished the half, took the lead."

K-State turned the ball over on five straight possessions during the Colorado run, including four straight offensive fouls.

But the Wildcats scored the last four points of the half on an Antonio Gordon 3-pointer and a free throw from Montavious Murphy for a 31-30 advantage at the break. They even survived a seven-point Colorado run to start the second half, tying it at 37 on back-to-back 3-pointers from Pack and Mike McGuirl, but from there Colorado steadily took over.

As was the case in the opener, when Drake's Roman Penn took charge, Colorado turned to senior point guard McKinley Wright down the stretch. Wright finished with 24 points — 15 in the second half — plus five assists and five rebounds.

"I thought the second half (McKinely) Wright was just special, and I've got to give him credit," Weber said. "We got into him (defensively), we pushed him, we made him make plays, and he stepped up and really made plays — on both ends of the court.

"I was really impressed by his defense. He got into Nijel, he got into Mike (McGuirl) a little bit and chased them. Kudos to him."

Pack, who returned to play 18 minutes in the second half, led the Wildcats with 12 points, hitting 4 of 6 3-point attempts. McGuirl and Antonio Gordon each added eight points, with DaJuan Gordon grabbing a team-high seven rebounds.

Despite the final outcome, Pack said he saw marked improvement by his team from the first to the second game.

"I don't think it was just offensively. I think we came out defensively with more energy," he said. "I feel like our effort and things were there.

"We were on the ground, we were talking on defense, and I feel that's how we were able to jump out to that big lead. I just feel like we need to be able to work on that in practice, and we'll be able to sustain that for 40 minutes and we'll be a great team."

Colorado (2-0) took the lead for good on three Maddox Daniels free throws with 16:13 left. The Buffs put together two 7-2 spurts, then broke it open with 10 straight points to lead 62-46 on Eli Parquet's three-point play at the 7:46 mark.

Colorado, which turned the ball over 10 times in the first half, had just one the rest of the way, while K-State finished with 17. The Wildcats also were outrebounded, 18-12, after the break and 29-23 for the game.

Colorado, which shot 55.2% from the field in the second half and 49.1% for the game, got 10 points from Daniels and nine each from Parquet and Jeriah Horne to go with Wright's big night.