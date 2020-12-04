MANHATTAN — When is senior day not really senior day?

Welcome to college football 2020, where nothing is as it seems.

Take Kansas State's regular-season finale against No. 17-ranked Texas, set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats will honor their 21-member senior class before what could — or could not — be their final home game.

Because of the turmoil caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA granted all players what essentially amounts to a free year, opening the door for seniors to return next year. But rather than forcing their hand in deciding before they're ready, K-State is moving ahead with the traditional tribute and sorting out those details later.

"Everybody may have a different scenario, a different decision, a different time frame, but we talked about it for the first time (Monday) in our team meeting," K-State coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday. "I told the guys to enjoy the week, enjoy the week with their teammates, enjoy the game, enjoy the atmosphere one last time for sure, and then take the emotion out of it.

"We're going to wait a week. We're going to wait 10 days, two weeks, whatever we can, because some kids are going to know right away, and we'll have that conversation. And some kids are going to struggle with it. I don't want a quick, emotional decision one way or another, because I want to make sure that this is what they want to do."

Defensive tackle Drew Wiley, a first-year starter enjoying a breakout senior season, said that while Klieman has stayed out of it, deciding whether or not to return has been a hot topic of conversation among members of his class.

"I think it comes up pretty much every day, talking about that," Wiley said. "It's just such a different situation.

"It's kind of unprecedented. It's never really happened before, so we discuss it quite often."

It certainly has weighed on Wiley, who was not yet ready to share his intentions.

"Obviously, it's a huge decision," he said. "I've put a lot of thought into it, actually, and I do kind of have my mind made up, but I don't really think this is the place to discuss it right now.

"But the process was a lot of consulting people that I trusted. A lot of talking to my family (and) talking to coaches. Doing a little bit of praying, trying to figure out what was the best path or what will be the right path moving forward."

There are a number of intriguing individual cases among the 20 players, plus running back Mike McCoy, who was ruled out medically before last season but remained part of the program.

There's quarterback Skylar Thompson, who had just led the Wildcats to an upset victory over Oklahoma before an injury the next week against Texas Tech ended his season after less than three games. Then there are sixth-year linebackers Justin Hughes and Elijah Sullivan, both of whom already were granted an extra season following knee injuries.

Tight end Briley Moore and cornerback Kiondre Thomas both are graduate transfers who may choose to spend one more year in Manhattan.

Complicating matters for Sullivan and Hughes is the fact that they both missed the last two games because of COVID-19 testing.

"I'm excited that they get an opportunity to play on senior day," Klieman said.

The fact that the Wildcats have lost four straight games and are 4-5 overall, 4-4 in the Big 12, could even influence some players one way or the other. Texas comes in at 5-3 with a 4-3 league record.

Roughly half of K-State's defensive starters — five or six, depending on the game — are seniors, and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman indicated that he would welcome any or all of them back.

"Privately I’ve thought about it. We haven’t had any discussions with these guys," Klanderman said. "I think that’s the program philosophy is we don’t think that’s fair to do that to them. We’re not trying to pressure these guys.

"I think a lot guys, probably, have some thoughts on what they’re going to do. I hope to get all of them back. I love these guys, love coaching them. I think they are buying into what we’re doing, and we’ll see where that is in a couple of weeks."

Klieman simply wants them to make informed decisions.

"If they’re moving on, to realize that OK, they’re not going to be a part of Kansas State football," he said. "Or, if they're staying, I want to make sure they understand what they're staying for.

"I don’t want to have that undue pressure in their mind throughout this week. It’s not fair to them. Enjoy the time, enjoy the game, and then we'll worry about that stuff as the weeks go by."

The decisions by individual seniors also could impact recruiting in that it leaves the number of available scholarships in flux. And because the pandemic has kept coaches from meeting potential recruits in person or bringing them in for campus visit, they might be more inclined to go with a known commodity.

"I know this: I've looked at it differently now in the fact of the tweener senior that's not sure what he's doing," Klieman said. "You're going to try to get that kid to come back because of the transfer portal, because of guys leaving the program (and) because of it being harder in recruiting.

"To recruit player X that you're just meeting on Zoom, where if you've got a young man in our program that you know is doing things the right way and you know has bought all in, you want that kid to stay in your program regardless of (whether he is) a first-round draft pick or is he a squad member, because they help you teach your culture."

Even though Texas is their last regular-season game, Klieman said the Wildcats will continue with practices in order to make up for time lost in the spring, summer and during the season because of COVID-19. Should they be invited to a bowl game, all the better.

"We need time," he said. "We need practice time (and) we need development time.

"So many guys have missed between 14 and 30 days since we started this whole thing. When you think of the guys who have missed three weeks of practice time, we're talking about trying to get a couple of weeks back.

"We're a developmental program, and when you lose the amount of time that we have with these guys, we have to find ways to get that back. If a bowl game allows us to get that extra time back, we definitely want to be a part of it."