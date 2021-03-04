PSU Theatre Review: ‘The Wolves’ makes you feel like you’re in high school again

PITTSBURG, Kan. — In their latest virtual production, Pittsburg State University theatre explores the complexities that come with being a teenage girl, particularly those that are a part of team.

‘The Wolves’ features the members of an indoor soccer team, who, for much of the play, are only identifiable by the numbers on their jerseys. With scenes taking place either before or in between games, the audience is provided snapshots into the girls' lives. However, beyond the casual mention of scouts coming to games, the turf field on which the players sit, or the jerseys that the actors wear, the sporty nuances of the production fade into the background as the play picks up steam.

As a former member of high school sports team, from the first line I was transported back to the days of stretching in a semi-circle, all the while gossiping and debating about all the things that seem so important to girls at age 16.

From the classic period debate of pads versus tampons, to all the drama that comes with having a boyfriend and even at times discussing world events like the genocide in Cambodia and kids in cages at the US-Mexico border, the essence of being a teenage girl is beautifully captured, and that is mostly thanks to the actors.

From the get-go, #13, played by Payton Boswell, and #7, played by Bella L’Heureux, capture your attention with their sassy attitudes and one-liners that you can’t help but giggle at. However, every character gets their moment in the spotlight and beyond the funny nature of the play, shed some light on issues any teenage girl could face.

The goalie, #00, played by Hunter Adamson, demonstrates the pressure and anxiety many high schoolers face as they try to be “perfect” while preparing to face the future. #46, played by Audrey Hartwell, demonstrates the struggle of being the new kid at school and trying to make friends, and together the characters heartbreakingly convey what it's like to lose someone you’re close to at a young age.

Although only available for viewing in a virtual platform, having been able to film the performance on an actual indoor soccer field only enhances the viewing experience. You really feel like you are there on the soccer field with the team, because you are.

From the outside, some might assume that this play is just about soccer and dismiss it as something they wouldn’t enjoy or could not relate to, but I disagree.

There is something everyone can relate to in “The Wolves” because we all know what it is like to be that age. We know what it feels like to think you have world figured out only to discover that you really don’t have a clue. We know what is like to be afraid what the future holds, and we know what it's like to be 16.

So, if you have an hour and fifteen minutes free this weekend, do yourself a favor and buy a ticket to stream ‘The Wolves’. Tickets are $6 and are available online from tonight, March 4, through Sunday, March 7 at midnight.

Jordan Meier is a staff writer for the Morning Sun. She can be reached at jmeier@morningsun.net