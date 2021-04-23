PHS Vocal Music plans long-awaited concert

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. —After losing last spring’s concert to the pandemic and moving all festivals to a virtual format, Pittsburg High School Vocal Music Director Susan Laushman and her students are excited once again.

On Wednesday, April 28, they’ll hold the 2021 Spring Concert at 7 p.m. in the high school’s main gym.

It’s a departure from the long-standing use of the acoustical and historic space in McCray Hall at Pittsburg State University, but Laushman said that given the events of the past year, the gym will work just fine.

“The students are extremely excited about singing in public for the first time since October 2019, when we performed our MultiGenerational Chorus concert,” Laushman said. “We’re looking forward to this opportunity, and to hearing applause from a live audience!”

PSU music education major Brock Willard, Laushman’s student teacher this semester, will guest conduct.

The concert will include performances by PHS Encore, PHS Girl’s Glee, state soloists who earned superior ratings, state ensembles who earned superior ratings, the traditional senior song and senior recognition, and an award presentation by KSHSAA Executive Director Craig Manteufell, who will present Laushman with the NFHS Award.

The event is open to the public with in-person seating up to 425 people, and it will be streamed on the Dragon Activities YouTube channel. Admission is free. Masks will be required.