Battling ‘Burg(h)s: Pitt State gets roasted by Wendy’s on Twitter, Pittsburgh, PA joins in

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Ladys and gentlemen are you ready for the showdown of the year?

In one corner there is Wendy’s, known for their sassy social media, never frozen beef and spicy chicken nuggets; and in the other corner, there is Pittsburg State University, known for a thriving technology center, an above-average football team and a love of gorillas. With Twitter as their weapon, who will win? Or possibly better put: does PSU stand a chance?

For the last couple years, Wendy’s has been running the Twitter-verse with a ruthless hammer of roasting, striking down everyone from their fast-food competition, to celebrities and even everyday consumers. Well yesterday, Pittsburg’s own PSU was the latest victim of the red-haired roaster as the fast-food chain celebrated its self-created holiday: National Roast Day, a day in which Wendy’s roasts anyone and everyone who asks.

It started off harmless enough, a challenge posed by the PSU Twitter account. “Let’s have it, @Wendys.” the tweet read, daring Wendy’s to do their worst. They delivered.

“Incredible. You’re a worse Pittsburg than Pittsburgh,” Wendy’s responded.

To which PSU replied with “deceased.”

From there, other “Burg(h)’s” chimed in including the City of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania.

“You’re our 9th favorite ‘Pittsburg’ named after us,” the City of Pittsburgh Twitter account replied.

The City of Pittsburg (Kansas) also joined in expressing their heartache at the roast.

“Ouch,” the city’s Twitter account said.

But Pittsburgh quickly swooped in to soften the blow, tweeting, “You were always our favorite namesake, @PittsburgKS.”

The exchange also caught the attention of media outlets including the Kansas City Star who highlighted other victims of Wendy’s roasting including Veletta, Wheat Thins and Bagel Bites.

The battle between the “Burg(h)s” of the US is nothing new. In fact, one of Pittsburg’s most beloved breweries, Drop the H, plays off it.

When asked their thoughts on the matter, Mark McClain, owner of Drop the H Brewing Company was more than happy to chime in.

“A worse Pittsburg than Pittsburgh? Maybe Wendy’s sees the glass as half full?,” he said. “We’d offer ‘A better Pittsburg than Pittsburgh.’ And by the way, when you’re halfway through a pint here, your glass is definitely half full.”

However, in the middle of this debate on which is the best Pittsburg(h), still sits Wendy’s, who relies on Pittsburg residents to be patrons at their location on N. Broadway.

Wendy’s could not be reached for comment as to whether it fears that a full-blown boycott of the burger chain could start in Pittsburg, Kansas, spread to Pittsburg’s counterpart in Pennsylvania, and from there sweep the entire country. Only time will tell.

In the meantime, get some burn ointment for PSU because they have been sufficiently roasted.

Morning Sun reporter Jonathan Riley also contribute to this report. Jordan Meier is a staff writer for the Morning Sun. She can be reached at jmeier@morningsun.net