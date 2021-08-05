Bicknell Center to stream concerts

Special to the Morning Sun

news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — From Aug. 6 through Aug. 13, the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts will stream four concerts recorded during the annual Pittsburg Festival of the Arts in June.

The concerts are eclectic, ranging from brass ensembles to jazz outdoors. All concerts will start at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on the Bicknell Center’s Facebook page. They’re also available for viewing anytime in the archive at pittstate.tv

Friday, Aug. 6: Kaleidoscope of Styles

This concert features some of the most recognizable artists in the region performing a variety of pieces, including Andrea Dinkel, accordion; Jonathan Lane, double bass; Rusty Jones, tenor sax; Robert Kehle, trombone; and many others. It was recorded in the Linda and Lee Scott Performance Hall at the Bicknell Center.

Monday, Aug. 9: Clara & The Mighty B’s

This concert features Associate Professor Raúl Munguía on the violin and pianist Robert Ensor in a collaborative recital. Hear them bring to life the work of one of the most iconic composers of the Romantic era, Clara Schumann, as well as what musicologists have referred to as the Mighty B’s: Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms. It was recorded in the Linda and Lee Scott Performance Hall at the Bicknell Center.

Wednesday, Aug. 11: Latin Flair

Performing everything from Argentinian tangos to boleros from Mexico to music from their native country of Honduras will be Duo Capriccioso, this concert features Munguía on violin and Denissa Rivas on flute. It was recorded in the lobby of the Bicknell Center and was held in tandem with the opening of a new art exhibit and artist paint.

Friday, Aug. 13: Jazz at Dusk

Recorded on the front lawn of the Bicknell Center, this concert featured the Summer Kicks Band directed by Professor Robert Kehle. Tunes range from classics like In the Mood and Sentimental Journey as well as more contemporary pieces like Please! No Saxting!