Giefers celebrate 75th anniversary

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

Fred and Marjorie Giefer, members of St. Michael’s Parish in Girard, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, August 10.

They were married August 10, 1946 at St. Joseph Church in South Mound, Kansas. They started their home in South Mound, and then in 1953 moved to the Girard area, where they have made their home for the past 68 years.

Their children attended grade school and high school in Greenbush and Girard. They have five children, 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.