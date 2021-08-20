PSU to host Motown and soul concert

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

Motown and soul are coming to the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University with the first national touring group to hit the stage since early 2020.

Uptown, a vocal group from New York City that combines the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today, will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 in a concert appropriate for all ages, PSU said in a press release. Tickets are $25 general admission or $23 for children and seniors, and are on sale now.

The group has been described by audiences and critics as the perfect mix of Bruno Mars caliber stage presence with the vocals of Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye, in the style of the Jackson 5 and The Temptations.

Uptown started their career in early 2017 with youthful energy and a passion for their craft. From their humble beginnings in Harlem, they have managed to spread their unique take on Motown and soul to audiences around the globe. Members of Uptown have been seen on X-Factor and NBC’s “The Winner Is."

“What gives Uptown its edge is how unique their perspective is on the classics,” said Bicknell Center Director Joe Firman. “Their signature style can be seen in their choreography, arrangement, and contemporary attack of their content — all curated by Uptown.”

Tickets are available through the PSU Ticket Office, Garfield Weede Building, Room 137, 620-235-4796, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at https://bit.ly/384hDIg