Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission Meeting

Staff Reports
news@morningsun.net
  1. The commissioners approved the January 2021 County Clerks report which highlighted spending from the months of January and December including COVID-19 relief funds under the state’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) plan.  
  2. The commissioners were presented funding requests for the upcoming fiscal year, which they will review over the next week and discuss more at next Tuesday’s meeting.  
  3. The commissioners, along with County Counselor Jim Emerson, spent nearly an hour in executive sessions discussing topics including employee evaluations, the county’s IT department and the ongoing landfill negotiations.  
  4. Commissioner Tom Moody announced that work will begin this week on the road by the landfill in Arcadia and warned residents to be cautious when driving near the area.  
  5. The commission announced that the County Courthouse will be closed on Feb. 15 in observance of President’s Day.  