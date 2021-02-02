Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission Meeting
Staff Reports
- The commissioners approved the January 2021 County Clerks report which highlighted spending from the months of January and December including COVID-19 relief funds under the state’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) plan.
- The commissioners were presented funding requests for the upcoming fiscal year, which they will review over the next week and discuss more at next Tuesday’s meeting.
- The commissioners, along with County Counselor Jim Emerson, spent nearly an hour in executive sessions discussing topics including employee evaluations, the county’s IT department and the ongoing landfill negotiations.
- Commissioner Tom Moody announced that work will begin this week on the road by the landfill in Arcadia and warned residents to be cautious when driving near the area.
- The commission announced that the County Courthouse will be closed on Feb. 15 in observance of President’s Day.