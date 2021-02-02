Five things to know from this week’s Frontenac City Council meeting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

1. The council approved the purchase of a Dodge Charger for $29,182 for use as a police vehicle.

2. The council approved awards of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) relief funding for businesses including A1 Air, A. Lusker Masonry, JLMS Properties, Mid-America Roofing, Mid-America Sanitation, Payne's Inc., and Wiseman's Discount Tire. The federal funding was made available for local distribution last year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

3. Following a five-minute executive session to discuss acquisition of property related to the US-69 and McKay Project, the council approved a motion to allow City Administrator John Zafuta and Mayor David Fornelli to negotiate a contract to purchase properties located at 5011 Parkview Dr. and 806 W McKay St.

4. In his report to the council, Zafuta discussed topics including the recent increase in the city’s sewer service rate, progress on the city’s water system improvement plan, and the possibility of reopening the Frontenac Rec Center. Zafuta said he hopes to have a recommendation for a new court clerk for the council to approve hiring at its next meeting.

5. City Attorney Steve Angermayer updated the council on advice he’s received from veterinarians about tethering dogs, which suggested than when tethering is a problem it can be addressed through the city’s existing animal cruelty ordinance. The council had wanted more information on the issue after being asked recently to pass an anti-tethering ordinance.