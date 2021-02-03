Pittsburg man arrested for hotel room armed robbery

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — On Jan. 18, police responded to a robbery call at the La Quinta Inn and Suites in Pittsburg. After answering a knock on his hotel room door, the victim told police, a suspect brandishing a handgun forced his way into the room, ordered another occupant to leave, and demanded his wallet and phone.

On Wednesday, the Pittsburg Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the case. Russell Lee Huff, 34, of Pittsburg, has been arrested for aggravated robbery and was being held Wednesday afternoon at the Crawford County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

“Extensive investigation into this incident over the past few weeks led investigators to believe this was a planned and coordinated robbery, and was in no way a random act,” the police department said in a press release.

The suspect who allegedly brandished the gun during the robbery was described as a white male, medium height and build, wearing a hat and a bandana over his face. Huff is described as the “primary suspect” in the release. It also notes that besides the 49-year-old man who was allegedly robbed, the other hotel room occupant who was allegedly asked to leave the room during the robbery was a 25-year-old woman.

Huff was arrested after being brought in for questioning Wednesday. The police department noted in its release that its investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident or other crimes is urged to call the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.