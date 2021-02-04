Police investigate Pittsburg stabbing

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg police officers were dispatched Wednesday evening to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in response to a report of a 41-year-old male victim suffering from an abdominal stab wound.

The victim provided officers with a statement about the stabbing incident, but was unable to identify a suspect, according to a police press release. His injuries were non-life threatening and he has since been released from the hospital.

Information gathered in their investigation led police to believe the incident occurred at a residence in Pittsburg, that it was an isolated incident and “in no way a random act,” the release said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.