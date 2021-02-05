CCMHC welcomes new addiction services director

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Crawford County Mental Health Center has a new director of addiction services. CCMHC welcomed James Childers to his new position on Feb. 1.

Childers has a master’s degree in community counseling from Pittsburg State University and is a Licensed Professional Counselor, LPC, according to a CCMHC press release. He has served in a variety of roles as a substance use disorder counselor, clinical supervisor, and administrative consultant with Ozark Center; co-occurring disorder counselor at Quapaw Counseling Services; and as the clinical director at Lost River Treatment Center.

Addiction Services at CCMHC include residential intermediate treatment, social detox, outpatient treatment, intensive outpatient treatment, and women and children’s reintegration. Crawford County has two 24-hour residential programs for addiction services: the Addiction Treatment Center in Girard and the Women & Children’s Reintegration Facility in Pittsburg.

Referrals, appointments, and questions about CCMHC should be directed to the Addiction Treatment Center at 620-724-8806. To schedule outpatient substance abuse treatment and mental health services via telehealth or in person, call 620-231-5130. As always, crisis mental health services are available 24/7 by calling the Save-line at 620-232-SAVE (7283).

CCMHC is committed to providing services for the mental health needs of the local community in the safest way possible for clients and staff, the organization said in its release.