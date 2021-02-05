KBI identifies remains found in Parsons as partial human skull

PARSONS, Kan. — The Parsons Police Department announced Thursday that, as a result of an investigation coordinated with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, remains located earlier this week have been identified as part of a human skull.

“I appreciated the flow of tips that have come to the agency and we continue to validate every lead and tip that we receive,” Taskforce Commander Kyle Wiford of the Parsons PD said in a press release.

“I have also seen the social media rumors of a severed head being found. This may be part of a human skull, but the thought of a severed head leads the public to think the most gruesome and worst-case scenario. That is not the case in this situation. Please keep the information flowing to our agency if you know of anything.”

The bone fragments were found at a location near 1100 S. 13th St. in Parsons after police received a tip around 3:40 a.m. Feb. 1. A search of the area was conducted but no additional remains were located.

The release notes that one person interviewed by the KBI in connection with the initial finding of the remains, Dustin Eli Schulze, 37, of Parsons, was arrested on an unrelated charge for aggravated failure to register as an offender. Police and the KBI have conducted several other interviews, the release said.

“The bone fragments were identified as part of a human skull by a scientist with the KBI,” according to the release. “The KBI is partnering with the Parsons Police Department’s Investigations Division to identify the remains through a DNA analysis.”

This is not the first time in recent months that the KBI has been called in to assist with an investigation of potential human remains found in Southeast Kansas.

In September, the bureau partnered with the Parsons PD to investigate bones found in a wooded area near the intersection of 10th Street and Briggs Ave., not far from where the human remains were found this week. Those turned out to be animal bones.

In October, the KBI announced that skeletal remains found in rural western Crawford County in August had been identified as those of 19-year-old Joseph Ruttgen. It also announced that Ruttgen, who was reported missing to the Erie Police Department by a family member in July and was last seen alive in Parsons, was the victim of a homicide. The KBI has not provided any updates on that case since October.

Anyone with further information related to the human remains found this week or to other criminal activity is asked to contact the Parsons Police Department at 620-421-7060 or call the tip line at 620-421-7057, or send an email to tips@parsonspd.com.