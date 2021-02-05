Teens escape serious injury in crash near Pittsburg

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Only one of five teenagers who were riding in a car that flipped on its side and hit a utility pole Thursday in rural Crawford County a few miles west of Pittsburg had to be taken to the hospital, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, 16-year-old Curtis Kirby of Pittsburg lost control of the 2000 Buick LeSabre he was driving on the gravel roadway just south of the intersection of South 160th Street and East 530th Ave. and the car “struck a fence line before rolling onto its side and striking a utility pole.” The vehicle then “landed upright in a field after striking the utility pole,” according to the KHP.

Kirby was not apparently injured in the crash. He was the only vehicle occupant wearing a seatbelt, according to the KHP, although he had four teenage passengers riding in the car with him.

17-year-old Madelaine Snider of Pittsburg was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The other passengers, 15-year-old Quincey Gepford of Pittsburg, 17-year-old Ethan Lett of Baxter Springs, and 14-year-old Bella Hall of Frontenac, were apparently uninjured.