Columbus woman dies after vehicle goes airborne, hits tree

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Columbus woman died Sunday after the vehicle she was driving went airborne and then hit a tree in rural Cherokee County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Pamela White, 54, was heading westbound on Northwest Bethlehem Road at around noon Sunday when the 2008 Dodge Nitro she was driving went airborne while crossing railroad tracks near the intersection with Northwest 60th Street, about six miles west of K-7, according to the KHP.

After landing back on the roadway, the vehicle went off the road to the south and hit a tree. White was pronounced dead at the scene.