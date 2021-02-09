Burn Site hours canceled

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The City of Pittsburg’s Burn Site for tree limbs and brush, located a mile and a half east of Rouse on Quincy Street, is typically open to city residents from 8 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month.

With below-freezing temperatures predicted for the next several days, however, the city has decided to cancel the Burn Site hours for Feb. 13.

“Due to the forecast for this weekend and single-digit temperatures heading our way, our parks department has decided to cancel this weekend’s Burn Site hours,” City of Pittsburg Public Information Manager Sarah Runyon said in an email Tuesday. “Stay warm out there!”

Runyon said the Burn Site does not typically see that many visitors in February anyway. On Monday, Runyon also announced that Wilderness Park was closed and Parks and Recreation Department classes were canceled for the day.

Wilderness Park reopened Tuesday, according to Park Superintendent Toby Book, and is likely to stay open unless there is more snow or ice in the next few days, but Parks and Rec classes generally follow USD 250’s school closure schedule, and school was canceled again in Pittsburg for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

When the Burn Site is open, it is for tree limbs and brush only. Household trash, landscape timbers, treated wood and similar items are not accepted.