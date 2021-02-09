Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

1. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 15-minute executive session at the start of the meeting with the commissioners and Emergency Medical Services Director Randy Sandberg to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to a workers’ compensation claim.

2. Emerson also requested a 15-minute executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to the county’s landfill negotiations.

3. Commissioner Tom Moody discussed the possibility of getting new pickup trucks for the county’s road foremen. Commissioner Bruce Blair said the commission should also see if the sheriff’s department is in need of new trucks.

4. County Clerk Don Pyle asked the commissioners to review requests for funding for various programs, most of which were approved but in many cases at lower levels than requested. “It would be nice to be able to give everybody what they requested,” Moody said. “Unfortunately we don’t have the funds available to do that.”

5. The commission approved a motion to formally request a refund payment of about $120,000 from the City of Pittsburg to resolve a sewer billing issue in an area along K-126 (4th Street) that is served by Pittsburg’s sewer system but is located west of Pittsburg’s city limits. The issue was caused by a malfunctioning flow meter, Pyle said.