Five things to know from this week’s Pittsburg City Commission meeting

1. Commissioner Larry Fields spoke during the public input period of the meeting. Saying he wanted to speak not as a commissioner but as a private citizen, Fields praised the city’s new drive-through payment kiosk on the south side of City Hall, where he noted that residents can pay their city utility bills 24 hours a day with a credit or debit card, check, or cash.

2. Finance Director Larissa Bowman announced that the city received a Fiscal Year 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report Award, marking the 24th year in a row that the city has received the award for going beyond the state’s basic requirements for its annual audit. Later in the meeting Bowman presented the Dec. 31, 2020 bi-monthly budget review.

3. The commission held a public hearing to consider a tax abatement request submitted by E & J Investments, LLC, related to their new Renu Medical & Spa facility located at 2425 Bradshaw Way. No one spoke in opposition to the request and the commission approved it.

4. The commission approved entering a contract with Earles Engineering & Inspection for the company to serve as city engineer on an as needed basis to complete engineering duties following the recent departure of Cameron Alden, the city’s former public works director.

5. The commission approved entering into an engineering services agreement with Olsson, Inc. for an odor control study at the city’s water treatment plant at a cost not to exceed $67,267. The commission also approved partial mortgage releases for two lots at Silverback Landing where homes are now being built.