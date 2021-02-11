Body found in Arcadia identified, officials say

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Officials have released new information regarding the body found in Arcadia in January.

According to information released by the Kansas City Police Department, Kansas City, Missouri resident Derrick Yule, 33, was allegedly killed on Jan. 8 at the 4000 block of Main St. in Kansas City, Missouri, only to have his body discovered five days later more than a hundred miles away in the backyard of a Crawford County home.

On Jan. 13, shortly before midnight, Crawford County sheriff’s deputies received a tip indicating that a body could be located at a residence in Arcadia. The deputies investigated the claim, according to a release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and discovered Yule’s body in the backyard of 37-year-old Nicholas Adam Carrillo.

Carrillo fled the scene, but was caught by police two days later, the Associated Press reported, and arrested on a variety of charges including criminal desecration of a body, possession of opiates, opium, narcotic drugs or certain stimulants, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement. Carrillo is currently being held in the Crawford County Jail.

At the same time his body was discovered, Yule was reported missing from his apartment in Kansas City. Many of the details surrounding Yule’s death have not been released to the public as the investigation is ongoing, but Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said it is being investigated as a homicide even though a cause of death has not yet been determined.

According to a report from the Kansas City Star a second person of interest has been identified in the case and is being held in Kansas on unrelated charges. No other information on the second suspect is being released at this time.

Jackson County prosecutors are moving forward with the case and are expected to be presented with the case file by police this week for consideration of charges in Yule’s death.

