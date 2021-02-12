Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

1. Public Health Officer Tim Stebbins gave the commission an update on the local COVID-19 situation, noting that it was somewhat improved from last week. He said people staying home due to recent cold weather was likely helping prevent the spread of the virus.

2. Taylor Hogue, community liaison for the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission, addressed the commission to discuss SEKRPC’s recent activities and opportunities such as the CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund low- or no-interest loans available to businesses impacted by COVID-19.

3. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 10-minute executive session with the commissioners to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to landfill negotiations.

4. The commissioners and Public Information Officer Samantha Garrett discussed the possibility of setting up text message or automated phone notifications about things such as the county sending out plow trucks or closures of county facilities, which residents would be able to sign up for.

Under future business and announcements, Commission Chairman Jeremy Johnson noted that the county courthouse in Girard will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 in observance of Presidents’ Day and the Feb. 16 regularly scheduled county commission meeting is cancelled.