Pittsburg opens 24-hour warming shelter as city grapples with dangerous temperatures

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Snow and dangerously low temperatures have plagued Crawford County for much of the last week, and forecasts show the wintery weather will hang around until the coming weekend.

In response to the severe weather, local officials have taken action to get the community through the frigid cold.

One such action was announced by the City of Pittsburg Monday night. In collaboration with the Progressive Lateral Aid Network (PLAN) of Pittsburg, the city opened an emergency warming shelter at the Lincoln Center on 9th Street to help people escape the cold.

According to PLAN Communications Coordinator Shane Adcock, Monday night the shelter received two individuals.

“We expect several more tonight now that word has spread,” Adcock said.

The shelter was originally planned to only remain open until Wednesday morning, but Adcock said the city has gotten word that “several families are seeking emergency shelter due to frozen pipes and lack of heat.”

PLAN is accepting donations of cots, sleeping bags, hygiene equipment, and non-perishable food items and asks that any donations be dropped off at the Lincoln Center.

Other local organizations have also decided to shut down facilities in response to the cold.

The Pittsburg Police Department noted in a press release Tuesday that court operations at the Beard-Shanks Law Enforcement Center, 201 N. Pine St., were canceled for Wednesday and all court matters that had been set for Feb. 17 will be rescheduled.

“Notices with a new date will be mailed out to the last addresses the court had on file,” the release said. “If anyone has recently changed their mailing address, please contact the court at 620-231-9880 to update their information.”

Court is expected to resume next Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Additionally, for the fourth time in two weeks, Pittsburg State University and Pittsburg Community Schools also canceled classes due to weather.

Both PSU and USD 250 cited “dangerous temperatures and road conditions” in their announcements Monday night.

Officials continue to urge people to stay safe indoors while also advising conservation of utilities. Although it was not due to the weather, the county courthouse was also closed on Tuesday and the county commission meeting was canceled.

