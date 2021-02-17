Five things to know from this week’s Frontenac City Council meeting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

1. The council continued its discussion of a potential anti-tethering ordinance with local resident Shelly Hipfl but decided that its current animal cruelty ordinance is adequate and did not take action to pass a separate anti-tethering ordinance.

2. The council approved a $300,000 extension of the city’s existing sewer loan to update its lift stations with flow meters.

3. The council approved the purchases of two properties related to the US 69 and McKay Project, one at 5011 Parkview Dr. for $60,000 and one at 806 W. McKay for $2,500.

4. Following a 5-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters, the council approved hiring Christina Lucas as the city’s new court clerk.

5. The council also had a 5-minute executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege matters regarding interpretation of state law.