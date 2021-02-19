SEK-CAP to begin taking applications for homeless housing program

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

GIRARD, Kan. — The Southeast Kansas Community Action Program (SEK-CAP) will begin accepting applications for the Tenant Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) program on Monday, it announced this week, and will continue to accept them until grant funding has been obligated. This program is available for a limited time only.

To qualify for assistance, applicants must be certified as “homeless” or “about to become homeless” by a social service agency or helping organization, SEK-CAP said in a press release. Additionally, applicants’ income must be at or below 50 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) for their county of residence. SEK-CAP will provide TBRA assistance to eligible households, starting with the most vulnerable, as determined by an intake assessment.

Applications will be accepted online at sekcap.housingmanager.com starting Monday, Feb. 22 at 8:30 a.m. Once the online application has been submitted, applicants must work with a Partner Agency to complete an assessment and Homeless Certification. A list of Partner Agencies, a link to the online application, Homeless Certification forms, income guidelines, and an application checklist will be available on the SEK-CAP website, www.sek-cap.com.

The TBRA Program, funded through the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation, assists qualifying individuals and families with rental subsidies, as well as security and utility deposits. Participants can receive rental assistance for up to two years in Allen, Bourbon, Cherokee, Chautauqua, Crawford, Elk, Labette, Linn, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson counties.

For more information about this program, please call 620-724-8204. This is an Equal Housing Opportunity. The Southeast Kansas Community Action Program is a 501 (c) (3) private, non-profit organization serving twelve southeast Kansas counties. SEK-CAP is headquartered in Girard and was created in 1966 to combat poverty.