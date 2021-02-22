No injuries in crash involving school bus

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg police officers were dispatched to the intersection of 15th and Joplin streets at about 7:40 a.m. Monday in response to a report of a non-injury accident involving a school bus.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 2008 Nissan Altima that had been traveling southbound on Joplin Street slid on the icy road and rear-ended a Pittsburg Community Schools bus that had also been traveling southbound, according to a police department press release.

No injuries were reported. The Nissan Altima was towed from the scene.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to the release. Anyone with information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the PPD at 620-231-1700 or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.