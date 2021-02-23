Five things to know from this week’s Pittsburg school board meeting
Staff Reports
- The board approved changes to the high school social studies curriculum. The change eliminates the required semester of geography, and makes World History, another required course, a full year. The vote was unanimous.
- USD 250 Chief Operations Officer Tom Stegman announced that the COVID-19 vaccine clinic that was scheduled for last Friday has been rescheduled for this Friday, Feb 26. As of Feb. 12, an estimated 175 USD 250 staff members had received the vaccine, and on Friday, Feb. 26 an additional estimated 180 staff will receive the vaccine. All staff members had the opportunity to sign up for the vaccine.
- Superintendent Richard Proffitt highlighted several bills proposed by state legislators he said the board should keep an eye on, including several bills he said “would circumvent the authority of the state and even local school boards.”
- The board heard an update from Interlocal #637 Special Education Services officials about the state of special education in the southeast Kansas area, particularly the declining funding at the state and federal level.
- The board held a 25-minute meeting executive to discuss non-elected personnel matters. The board was not more specific on what the executive session entailed as required by the Kansas Open Meetings Act.