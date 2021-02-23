Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

1. The commission approved a resolution to establish a no-parking zone on the east side of Sinnet Street from 47 Highway to Carline Road on the eastern edge of Girard’s city limits.

2. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 20-minute executive session with county road and bridge department equipment operator Tommy Scales to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the noxious weed department.

3. Emerson also said there would be an update and review of the 2020 solid waste plan at Friday’s commission meeting.

4. Commissioner Bruce Blair asked if there was an update on when roadwork would start on 700th Ave., which leads to the Oak Grove Landfill near Arcadia and has been delayed by weather. Later in the meeting Commissioner Tom Moody said he’d heard the roadwork would begin Wednesday.

5. Under future business, Commission Chairman Jeremy Johnson announced there will be an 8:30 a.m. work session Friday, Feb. 26 to review and sign February bills and payroll vouchers.