Ascension Via Christi Pittsburg announces updated visitation policy

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — As Ascension Via Christi continues to aggressively respond to the evolving Coronavirus/C​OVID-19 outbreak, the local hospital has updated its visitation policy, it announced Wednesday.

“Hospital leaders continue to be committed to protecting patients, visitors, caregivers and associates at hospital and clinic locations in Pittsburg and Fort Scott,” the healthcare provider said in a press release.

Effective Feb. 24, all patients admitted to the hospital will be allowed one visitor at a time. These visitors will be allowed to exchange out with another visitor during visitation hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Patients undergoing outpatient testing will continue to be allowed one visitor per test. This has been effective since Feb. 16.

Patients seeking care in the Emergency Department will be allowed to have one visitor accompany them after the triage process is completed, and they are determined not to be a COVID-related visit.

At this time, no visitors will be allowed for patients receiving care for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 except for end-of-life situations or for patients who are unable to advocate for themselves. ​All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.