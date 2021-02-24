Drone competition open to area students

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Registration has opened for a first-ever drone competition for area middle, high school, and college students, to be held at the Pitsco Idea Shop in Block22, downtown Pittsburg.

The competition is a partnership between Pitsco Education and Pittsburg State University. Enrollment will be capped at 32 teams of two to three students each; registration will close on March 17.

Using drones on loan from Pitsco and $200 in complimentary supplies given to each team, the students will work in the weeks leading up to the competition to create a drone mission and field elements, or obstacles, in a 10-foot by 20-foot netted drone arena. Practice space may be reserved beginning March 2.

Teams will also pilot drones in missions developed by other teams. They’ll each be judged by Pitsco Idea Shop staff on their drone mission and field elements, as well as their demonstrated flying skills as they complete other teams’ drone missions.

There will be no age categories; all ages will complete the same challenge.

“We’re proud to partner with Pitt State to provide an opportunity for students to solve challenges with creativity, critical thinking, and engineering skills that they may not otherwise have the resources to try,” Matt Frankenbery, vice president of education at Pitsco, said in a press release.

Registration is free and may be completed at pitscoideashop.com. Preliminary, semi-final, and final rounds will be held in late March through mid-April. Winning teams will be awarded prizes.