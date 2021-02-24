SEK housing authorities receive thousands thanks to HUD grants

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Six southeast Kansas housing authorities will be receiving grants thanks to capital funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

HUD officials announced Tuesday that Kansas public housing authorities will receive roughly $19.2 million dollars in grants from its capital fund.

“The grants announced today are provided through HUD's Capital Fund Program,” a HUD press release said, “which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities.”

Of the $19.2 million earmarked for the entire state, roughly $600,000 of it will go to six southeast Kansas Public housing authorities including the Columbus Housing Authority, the Frontenac Housing Authority, the Girard Housing Authority, the Galena Housing Authority, the Neodesha Housing Authority and the Parsons Housing authority.

Neodesha and Parsons will receive the most money with a combined total of more than $300,000 being granted to both entities.

The grants can be used for a variety of purposes, but will mostly be used to complete larger renovations or projects.

“Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating system and installing water conservation measures,” the HUD press release said.

The Columbus Housing Authority (CHA), which will be receiving over $50,000, will be using the grant for various needed repairs around the 20 family units it operates.

“It is used for improvements, repairs and replacements,” CHA said in a statement. “Roofs, drainage, kitchens, appliances, bathroom, playground, site, sidewalks, etc. anything on the property.”

The other entities could not be reached for comment by press time.

However, this isn’t the first year these entities are receiving these grants. All six SEK housing authorities received the same grant last year, in roughly the same amount.

“For more than 80 years, the federal government has been investing billions of dollars in developing and maintaining public housing,” the HUD press release said, “including providing critical support through the Capital Fund grants announced today.”

Housing authorities are entities that provide and maintain low-income housing for qualified residents, including the elderly and those with disabilities. Between Crawford, Cherokee and Labette counties, throughout southeast Kansas there are 22 complexes that cater to low-income individuals through public housing authorities, including complexes in towns that did not receive grants from HUD such as Pittsburg and Arma in Crawford County.

