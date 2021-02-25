Pittsburg man arrested after firing stolen handgun in domestic disturbance

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A local man was arrested on multiple felony charges Thursday after allegedly firing a stolen handgun during a domestic dispute.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Pittsburg police responded to Bo’s One Stop on West 4th Street after receiving a report of shots fired at a nearby residence.

Upon arrival, officers met with an 18-year-old female victim who told them her estranged boyfriend, later identified as Michael D.J. Taylor, 20, of Pittsburg, was at her residence in the 1100 block of West 2nd Street. She alleged that there had been a disturbance at the residence and Taylor, who was agitated, had fired a handgun as she fled to Bo’s One Stop for help, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Police responded to the residence, where Taylor had barricaded himself, according to a Pittsburg Police Department press release. After an officer was able to start a dialogue with Taylor, he turned himself in without further incident, according to the release. A handgun was allegedly recovered during the investigation and later found to have been reported stolen out of Joplin, Missouri.

Taylor was arrested for felony kidnapping, felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor unlawful discharge of a firearm. He was transported to the Crawford County Jail for booking and was being held Thursday in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.