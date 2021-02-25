Polar Plunge set for Saturday

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The annual Pittsburg Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Kansas, originally planned for Feb. 13, is now set for this Saturday, Feb. 27, after being rescheduled due to extreme cold weather and the need to have COVID-19 safety measures in place.

“Water temperature on the plunge right now is sitting at 40 degrees, so that’s nice,” said Pittsburg Police Lt. Chris Moore in a video posted to Facebook on Thursday about the event.

The costume contest for the plunge will start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and the plunge itself will start at noon at Crimson Villas, 1904 S. Rouse St.

There is a $75 minimum pledge per person to participate in the plunge. Although Moore said in the video Thursday that online registration was set to close at midnight that night, in-person registration will also be available the day of the plunge and will start around 9:30 a.m., he said.

Pre-registration will be available from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crimson Villas, Moore said, and the police department recommends taking advantage of that opportunity to save time on Saturday.

“You can just send one member from your team if you want and they can collect everything for your team,” Moore said.

More than 100 people are expected to participate in this year’s Polar Plunge, he said. Although there will be some changes this year, as in past years, all proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Kansas.

“We’re going to take a little bit more time between the teams jumping so we have less people in the warming tents changing, so we can abide by COVID policies,” Moore said.

Call the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 for more information.