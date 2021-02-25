Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, Pittsburg police say

Staff Reports

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A routine traffic stop turned into a drug arrest last Friday, Feb. 19, the Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Officers initially stopping a vehicle on East 22nd Street for a registration violation, but after being pulled over the driver, Bobby L. Hawkins, 34, allegedly fled on foot. The other two occupants of the car, Sedrick L. Johnson, 27, and Donnie R. Kyles Jr., 29, also attempted to exit the car, but were detained, according to the release.

The release stated that after Hawkins returned to the car, an officer deployed a police service dog, which indicated illegal substances were in the vehicle. After searching the car officers allegedly found hallucinogenic mushrooms, over a half pound of marijuana and “other related drug paraphernalia.”

“An additional item believed to marijuana was also located along the path Mr. Hawkins took when he initially ran from the vehicle,” the release said.

Hawkins was arrested for felony distribution of controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and felony interference with law enforcement, according to the release. Johnson was arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Mississippi and Kyles was released at the scene with no charges filed.

Hawkins and Johnson were transported to the Crawford County Jail, where Hawkins was later released on a $25,000 bond and Johnson is still being without bond due to his warrant.

Pittsburg PD says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to the case should contact the police department at 620-231-1700 or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.