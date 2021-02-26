Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports
news@morningsun.net
- Public Health Officer Dr. Timothy Stebbins told the commission that this week the county only had 26 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new cases the county has had since September 2020. Stebbins said he does think that the vaccination has played into the decreasing case number, but he also said the forced isolation that snow and ice caused last week also helped. “We essentially got a lockdown for a week and a half because of weather,” Stebbins said, “and it was at the perfect time.”
- Stebbins told the commission that as of this week nearly 5,000 residents will have received a first dose of the COVID-19vaccine. However, after clinics being held this coming weekend which are projected to give nearly 1,100 first-round shots, he said it is likely that number will be closer to 7,000 residents.
- The Crawford County Health Department honored Seth George for “going above and beyond the call of duty with tgenerosity of heart and spirit during the pandemic.” George has served as a contact tracer and a COVID-19 investigator for the department since the start of the pandemic.
- Commissioner Bruce Blair noted that he had received multiple concerned phone calls from his constituents about the intersection of K-126 and K-7 west of Pittsburg. Blair said he is in talks with the Kansas Department of Transportation and they are exploring installing a flashing light at the intersection.
- County Counselor Jim Emerson announced that the county tax sale has been pushed back a week. The tax sale will now be held on April 7 at Memorial Auditorium in Pittsburg.