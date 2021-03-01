Pittsburg to participate in National Weather Service statewide tornado drill

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The City of Pittsburg will participate in the National Weather Service Statewide Tornado Drill on Tuesday, March 2 by conducting an audio test of its outdoor storm warning sirens at 10:00 a.m. This test is a part of NWS Severe Weather Preparedness Week which is March first through the fifth.

This test will replace the monthly test typically completed on the first Wednesday of each month. No test will be performed on Wednesday, March 3. The statewide test will also be broadcast over NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio and many local television and radio stations. Area residents, businesses and schools are asked to treat the drill as if it were an actual tornado warning.

Weather permitting, monthly audio testing of the City’s outdoor warning sirens is conducted on the first Wednesday of every month at noon during the months of April through October to ensure the sirens are operational. Testing dates and times are as follows:

April 7 at 12 p.m.

May 5 at 12 p.m.

June 2 at 12 p.m.

July 7 at 12 p.m.

Aug. 4 at 12 p.m.

Sept. 1 at 12 p.m.

Oct. 6 at 12 p.m.

For more information on Severe Weather Preparedness Week, go to https://www.weather.gov/top/swaw

To learn more about the city's outdoor warning sirens, visit https://www.pittks.org/services/storm-information/.