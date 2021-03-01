Pittsburg police investigate armed robbery

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Police Department is continuing to investigate an armed robbery that occurred last week.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. last Thursday, Feb. 25, Pittsburg police officers were dispatched to the Casey’s General Store at 612 S. Broadway in response to a report of an armed robbery that had allegedly just occurred.

The suspect in the robbery allegedly entered the store and displayed a handgun to staff before demanding cash, and then left the store southbound with an undisclosed amount of money after striking a Casey’s employee with the handgun. The employee was apparently uninjured.

The suspect in the robbery was described as an African-American male approximately 5 foot 5 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall with “a stocky build” who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a mask at the time of the robbery.

Officers and detectives searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect, whose identity remained unknown.

The Pittsburg Police Department noted in its release that its investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case or other crimes is urged to contact the department at 620-231-1700 or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.