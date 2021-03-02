CHC/SEK accepting Phase 2 vaccine appointments

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is now accepting vaccination appointments for anyone listed under Phase 2 of the Kansas Vaccine Prioritization Plan. The list can be found on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website: https://www.kansasvaccine.gov/Faq.aspx?QID=111

There is no out-of-pocket cost to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations will be available at all CHC/SEK clinic locations.

The vaccine appointment telephone number to call is 866-888-8650, which will be answered 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. There is an additional line for Spanish speakers, available at 620-240-8940, answered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

CHC/SEK is one of 250 health centers nationally selected to receive a direct supply of COVID-19 vaccine to ensure underserved communities are equitably vaccinated, according to a recent announcement from Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and CDC.

“This is a gift to the people of Southeast Kansas, the least healthy and most economically challenged region of the state,” CHC/SEK President & CEO Krista Postai said in a press release. “With almost 20 percent of our population over 65, the ability to reach out to provide this potentially life-saving vaccine is probably one of the most important initiatives in our history.”

In Pittsburg, CHC/SEK has established a vaccine center at 924 N. Broadway, with extended and weekend hours to make receiving a COVID-19 vaccination as convenient as possible. The health center has also formed special vaccination outreach teams to target special populations by taking the vaccine to them.