Five things to know from this week’s Frontenac City Council meeting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

1. The council unanimously approved re-zoning two lots located behind 4032 Parkview Dr. from residential to commercial C-1.

2. The city’s annual generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) waiver was unanimously approved.

3. The council voted to schedule a public hearing for April 6 for establishing a Community Improvement District.

4. City Administrator John Zafuta discussed the city’s options for using its environmental code or health code to deal with nuisance properties in the city.

5. The council discussed the possibility of requiring 10-foot hard-surface approaches on driveways for new residential construction. The council asked city staff to draft a recommendation to require the approaches in its regulations for new subdivisions but not for new construction on individual lots.